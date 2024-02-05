It gets a manual gearbox

Hyundai India launches i20 Sportz (O) at Rs. 8.7 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy Feb 05, 2024

What's the story Hyundai has launched a new variant of its i20 hatchback in India, called the Sportz (O). Priced at Rs. 8.73 lakh for the single-tone color option and Rs. 8.88 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the dual-tone shade, this new variant is situated between the Sportz and Asta models. The Sportz (O) comes with a manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Extras

Additional features in the Sportz (O) variant

The Sportz (O) variant is priced Rs. 35,000 higher than the standard Sportz trim, but for the extra cost, customers enjoy three new features. They include a wireless charger, a leatherette finish on the armrest of the doors, and an electrically adjustable sunroof. Under the hood, the i20 is equipped with a 1.2-liter, NA petrol engine, which is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The setup generates 82hp of power and 115Nm of torque.

Cost

Variants and pricing

In addition to the newly launched Sportz (O), the Hyundai i20 is available in five other variants: Era, Asta, Asta (O), Magna, and Sportz. The prices for these models range from Rs. 7.04 lakh to Rs. 11.21 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). With this latest addition to the lineup, potential Hyundai i20 buyers now have even more options to choose from.

