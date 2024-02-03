Tata Altroz comes equipped with a single-pane sunroof

Tata Altroz becomes costlier this February: Check updated pricing

By Pradnesh Naik 05:40 pm Feb 03, 202405:40 pm

What's the story Tata Motors has announced a price increase for select Altroz hatchback models, with a maximum hike of Rs. 16,000. The specific revision depends on the chosen variant, with turbo versions seeing a bump of Rs. 10,000. Interestingly, the Altroz is the only hatchback in its class to offer a diesel engine option. These variants have experienced a price jump of up to Rs. 15,000.

Variants and engine options of the hatchback

The Tata Altroz comes in various trims such as XE, XM, XM Plus, XT, XZ, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus (O). Buyers can select from a 1.2-liter petrol unit, a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine, or a 1.5-liter diesel motor. All engines meet BS6 Phase 2 and Real Driving Emissions (RDE) standards. This price hike coincides with the carmaker showcasing the Racer Edition of the Altroz.

Altroz Racer Edition showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo

At the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Tata Motors recently unveiled the sportier Altroz Racer Edition. Equipped with a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine, this version boasts design enhancements like a black and orange dual-tone exterior, new alloy wheels, an extended spoiler, and racing stripes on the hood. Additionally, the hot hatchback also features an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera.