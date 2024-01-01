2024 SKODA OCTAVIA teased; to be unveiled next month

SKODA has teased the facelifted version of its all-time bestselling model, the OCTAVIA sedan. The vehicle will break cover globally next month. We do not know when it will arrive in India. The teaser suggests that the four-wheeler will bear an illuminated logo on the grille, and swept-back headlights with V-shaped lighting elements. A spacious, feature-loaded cabin and multiple powertrain options are also expected.

What about its pricing and availability?

The pricing and availability details of the new SKODA OCTAVIA in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it should cost more than the now discontinued model priced between Rs. 27.35-30.45 lakh (ex-showroom).