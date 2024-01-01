Maruti Suzuki achieves record sales in 2023: Check tally

Maruti Suzuki achieves record sales in 2023: Check tally

By Dwaipayan Roy

Models like Grand Vitara and Fronx fueled the demand

Maruti Suzuki, India's leading car manufacturer, has revealed that it achieved record-breaking sales in 2023. The company sold over 20 lakh units, including 2.69 lakh units in exports. Although December sales dipped by 1.28% compared to the previous year, the overall performance in 2023 was remarkable. Models such as Grand Vitara, Brezza, Dzire, and the new Fronx crossover SUV propelled the growth.

SUVs and utility vehicles power Maruti Suzuki's success

The company's strategic shift toward SUVs and utility vehicles has proven successful, as these segments have primarily fueled growth. While smaller cars like Alto and S-Presso struggled due to a sluggish small car market, utility vehicles like Ertiga, XL6, and Invicto significantly contributed to Maruti Suzuki's triumph. However, compact cars including Ignis, Baleno, Celerio, WagonR, and Swift experienced a decline in sales from 57,502 units in December 2022 to 45,741 units last month.

Maruti Suzuki maintains a solid lead over rivals

Despite abandoning diesel engines and receiving a tepid response for its smaller vehicles, Maruti Suzuki continues to hold a commanding lead over competitors in the Indian car market. The introduction of the five-door Jimny back in 2023 expanded the lineup of popular SUVs now frequently seen on Indian roads. With a focus on SUV body types and robust sales performance in 2023, Maruti Suzuki remains a powerhouse in the automotive industry.

What about Hyundai and Toyota?

In 2023, Hyundai managed to sell 6.02 lakh units in the domestic market. This marks a 9% rise over the 5.52 lakh units during the same period last year. On the other hand, Toyota retailed 2.21 lakh units in India, of which 22,867 units were sold in December alone. Models like Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Fortuner, and Innova Crysta contributed to this tally.

EVs and CNG cars boost Tata Motors's sales

Last month, Tata Motors sold 43,675 passenger cars in India. This is up 8% in comparison to 40,407 vehicles retailed in the same month in 2022. EVs and CNG models played a key role in this growth.