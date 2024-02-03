Hyundai NEXO rolls on 19-inch dual-tone designer wheels

Hyundai's only hydrogen fuel cell car showcased: Check best features

By Pradnesh Naik 01:56 pm Feb 03, 202401:56 pm

What's the story Hyundai is showcasing its technological prowess at the ongoing 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi. The South Korean automaker has revealed its only hydrogen fuel-cell-powered vehicle, the NEXO. It uses advanced fuel cell technology to charge the large 95kWh battery and packs several feel-good features such as a remote parking function and multi-mode regenerative braking. Here's a look at its best features.

Next Article

Design

Firstly, let's look at the design of Hyundai NEXO

The NEXO follows the Hyundai's parametric design philosophy. It flaunts a long and sculpted bonnet, a full-width LED light bar, bumper-mounted LED projector headlamps, sleek black roof rails, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 17/19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear end, the EV features wrap-around LED taillamps with fiber optic elements, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

Information

It promises range of up to 600km

Unlike traditional EVs which take hours to recharge, Hyundai NEXO's 156-liter hydrogen fuel tank can be refilled in just five minutes. With its 161hp/395Nm single electric motor and 95kWh battery pack, the NEXO promises a range of up to 600km.

Interiors

Car gets wide single-pane sunroof and champagne-colored trims

On the inside, the Nexo has a spacious five-seater cabin with either a single-tone or a dual-tone color scheme. It gets ventilated front seats, a wide single-pane sunroof, blue-colored ambient lighting, automatic climate control with an air purifier, and a floating-type central cluster. It packs a 7.0-inch driver's display, a 12.3-inch infotainment panel, and a premium surround sound system tuned by KRELL.

Information

It comes equipped with 'Hyundai SmartSense' Level-2 ADAS suite

To ensure the safety of its passengers as well as pedestrians, the NEXO gets the Hyundai SmartSense Level-2 ADAS suite. It features several functions such as Forward Collision-avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist.

Convenience

NEXO gets smart key with remote parking function

To further up the convenience factor, the Hyundai NEXO gets a smart key with a remote parking function. The feature allows the driver to use the 360-degree-view camera setup and ultrasonic sensors to maneuver the car in a tight parking spot using switches on the smart key from outside. Apart from this, the user can also remotely open and close the electric tailgate.