Kia's flagship e-SUV, the EV9, spotted testing in India
Kia Motors's flagship electric SUV, the EV9, has been spotted in India for the first time. This signals the automaker's plans to launch the three-row EV on our shores. Last year, Kia India's then CEO Tae Jin Park had revealed the company's intention to bring flagship offerings like EV9 to India. Here's a look at what the premium model has to offer.
Design and features of Kia EV9
The Kia EV9 features a sleek front fascia with a blanked-off grille, vertical LED headlamps integrated with LED daytime running lights, sleek LED taillights, and flush-fitted door handles. The electric vehicle has squared-off wheel arches and rolls on 21-inch dual-tone wheels. Inside, the spacious cabin offers three rows of seating. The cabin has a minimalist design, a four-spoke steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and a large screen that combines the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system.
The EV will deliver a range of up to 541km
Built on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), EV9 is over 5,000mm in length and has a massive wheelbase of 3,100mm. Globally, it is offered with two battery pack options: 76.1kWh and 99.8kWh. The EV can deliver a range of up to 541km per charge. The EV also boasts an 800V electrical architecture that enables ultra-fast charging. Kia may launch the premium car in India later this year as more and more buyers are gravitating toward luxury SUVs.