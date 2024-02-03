Kia EV9 comes equipped with several ADAS functions

Kia's flagship e-SUV, the EV9, spotted testing in India

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Feb 03, 202403:10 am

What's the story Kia Motors's flagship electric SUV, the EV9, has been spotted in India for the first time. This signals the automaker's plans to launch the three-row EV on our shores. Last year, Kia India's then CEO Tae Jin Park had revealed the company's intention to bring flagship offerings like EV9 to India. Here's a look at what the premium model has to offer.

Next Article

Design

Design and features of Kia EV9

The Kia EV9 features a sleek front fascia with a blanked-off grille, vertical LED headlamps integrated with LED daytime running lights, sleek LED taillights, and flush-fitted door handles. The electric vehicle has squared-off wheel arches and rolls on 21-inch dual-tone wheels. Inside, the spacious cabin offers three rows of seating. The cabin has a minimalist design, a four-spoke steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and a large screen that combines the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Specifications

The EV will deliver a range of up to 541km

Built on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), EV9 is over 5,000mm in length and has a massive wheelbase of 3,100mm. Globally, it is offered with two battery pack options: 76.1kWh and 99.8kWh. The EV can deliver a range of up to 541km per charge. The EV also boasts an 800V electrical architecture that enables ultra-fast charging. Kia may launch the premium car in India later this year as more and more buyers are gravitating toward luxury SUVs.