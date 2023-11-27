Kia Motors to introduce facelifted Sonet in India this December

1/3

Auto 1 min read

Kia Motors to introduce facelifted Sonet in India this December

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:17 pm Nov 27, 202301:17 pm

It will get 3 engine options

South Korean automaker Kia Motors will unveil the facelifted Sonet in India this December, Autocar has reported. The prices might also be announced soon after. The vehicle will have a refreshed design and tweaked interiors, but no mechanical changes. To recall, the first-generation Sonet made its global debut in August 2020, and is now receiving a makeover after three years.

2/3

Expected changes inside and out

The new Sonet will sport revised bumpers, new-look headlights with drop-down elements, vertically positioned taillamps, and revamped alloy wheels. New upholstery shades and an all-new instrument cluster will be available inside. It will continue with an 83hp/115Nm, 1.2-liter petrol engine; a 120hp/172Nm, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill; and a 116hp/250Nm, 1.5-liter diesel unit. Six airbags and an ADAS suite will ensure the passengers' safety.

3/3