Royal Enfield tops 300-500cc motorcycle sales list in October 2023

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:19 pm Nov 27, 202312:19 pm

Royal Enfield boasted 4 models in the top 5

India's motorcycle market in the 300cc-500cc range, saw a 6.67% increase in sales in October 2023 compared to the same month last year, with 92,376 units sold. Royal Enfield led the pack, boasting four models in the top five. The Classic 350 took the top spot with a 34.53% market share, followed by the Hunter 350, Bullet 350, and Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield models show strong performance

Last month, Royal Enfield Classic 350 sold 31,897 units, a slight 0.33% YoY increase from October 2022. The Hunter 350 experienced a significant 14.81% jump in sales, reaching 17,732 units. Bullet 350's sales skyrocketed by 63.12% to 14,281 units, while Meteor 350 sales dipped a bit to 10,141 units. Triumph's newly launched Triumph 400 sold 3,408 units, capturing a 3.19% market share.

Triumph, Harley-Davidson and other brands' performance

Other motorcycles in this segment experienced mixed results. Himalayan (2,944 units), Honda CB350 (2,883 units), and Jawa Yezdi (2,689 units) saw YoY sales declines. The Harley X440 cruiser bike, a newcomer to the list, sold 2,495 units last month and grabbed a 2.70% market share. KTM RC 390 (1,572 units) and TVS Apache 310 (1,049 units) enjoyed YoY growth of 27.76% and 186.61%, respectively.

Month-on-month sales analysis for October 2023

Comparing month-on-month (MoM) sales, there was a 10.86% increase in October 2023 with 92,376 units sold, compared to September's 83,329 units. Royal Enfield's Classic 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350 saw MoM rise, while Bullet 350 sales dropped by 18.45%. Triumph 400 and Himalayan also experienced MoM sales declines. Jawa Yezdi sales rose by 10.80%, and Harley-Davidson X 440 sales astonishingly surged by 13761.11% from just 18 units in September to 2,495 units in October.