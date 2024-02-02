Maruti Suzuki eVX will feature several Level-2 ADAS functions

By Pradnesh Naik 06:52 pm Feb 02, 202406:52 pm

What's the story Maruti Suzuki has pulled the wraps off its first-ever all-electric SUV, the eVX, at the ongoing 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Show in New Delhi. Set to hit our roads by year-end, the mid-size model made its debut at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo last year. The Indian version will be heavily localized and is expected to be exported to other countries.

Specifications

The eVX shares platform with Toyota Urban SUV concept

Sharing its platform with Toyota's Urban SUV Concept, the Maruti Suzuki eVX is based on the Japanese marque's 27PL skateboard architecture. The EV measures 4,300mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,600mm in height. The carmaker has also confirmed that the eVX will come with a 60kWh battery pack, which is expected to provide an impressive driving range of up to 550km on a single charge.

Recent development

Feature-packed eVX spied on Indian roads

Spotted on Indian roads in a camouflaged avatar, the Maruti Suzuki eVX's test mule revealed some exciting features and technology. The model will be equipped with an all-LED lighting setup, connected-style taillamps, an ADAS suite, a 360-degree-view surround camera setup, flush-fitted rear door handles, and a dual-screen setup for the dashboard. The eSUV is estimated to be priced between Rs. 20 lakh and Rs. 25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).