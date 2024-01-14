Is Kia Sonet better SUV than Maruti Suzuki Fronx

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Jan 14, 202412:05 am

Both SUVs roll on 16-inch designer wheels

Kia Motors has launched the facelifted version of its best-selling model, the Sonet, in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2024 version sports a refreshed fascia and a tech-forward cabin. At that price point, it rivals the Maruti Suzuki Fronx on our shores. But between these two capable compact SUVs, which one makes more sense?

Why does this story matter?

With the demand for SUVs growing rapidly on our shores, South Korean automaker Kia Motors has introduced the 2024 version of the Sonet to capitalize on the market. However, the sub-4m segment has witnessed a massive jump in terms of newer models in 2023. Can the refreshed Sonel model defeat the current segment leader, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx? Let's find out.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx more pleasing to eye

Maruti Suzuki Fronx flaunts a muscular clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted tri-beam LED headlights, split-type DRLs, a blacked-out grille, wheel arches with black cladding, dual-tone alloy wheels, and connected LED taillights. In comparison, the Kia Sonet gets a sculpted hood, LED headlights with redesigned DRLs, refreshed bumpers with skid plates, ORVMs with camera units underneath, 16-inch dual-tone wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and connected-type LED taillamps.

Kia Sonet has more upmarket cabin

The Fronx has a dual-tone dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, a wireless charger, a head-up display, ambient lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a floating-type 9.0-inch infotainment panel. Meanwhile, the Sonet's five-seater cabin has an upmarket feel, powered driver's seat, premium leatherette upholstery, an air purifier, ventilated seats, mood lighting, six airbags, a Bose sound system, 360-degree-view cameras, and Level-1 ADAS suite.

Sonet gets more powertrain options

The Fronx is powered by a 1.2-liter "DualJet" petrol engine(89hp/113Nm) or a 1.0-liter "BoosterJet" turbo-petrol engine (99hp/147Nm). The mill is paired with a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox. The Sonet runs on a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol (120hp/172Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel (116hp/250Nm), or a 1.2-liter petrol motor (83hp/115Nm). It gets a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual/iMT/torque-convertor automatic, or a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx can be yours between Rs. 7.46 lakh and Rs. 13.13 lakh. On the other hand, the 2024 Kia Sonet ranges between Rs. 7.99 lakh and Rs. 15.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Sonet makes more sense on our shores with its tech-biased yet upmarket cabin and potent powertrain options.