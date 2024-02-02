The Brezza is one of the best-selling SUVs for Maruti Suzuki in India

This Maruti Suzuki Brezza runs on compressed bio gas

Feb 02, 2024

What's the story Maruti Suzuki has showcased an all-new Brezza CBG, a compressed biomethane gas version of the popular sub-4m SUV, at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in Delhi. The vehicle features a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, 'K15C' petrol engine that produces 102hp/137Nm. However, when using CBG, the output drops to 87hp of power and 121Nm of torque. While the launch and production timeline remain under wraps, it's anticipated to occur in the coming months.

Specifications

Brezza CBG specifications and possible variants

The Brezza CBG maintains the same exterior design and features as the standard model, with the addition of CBG-specific stickers. It features an all-LED lighting setup and rides on 16-inch wheels. The SUV has a fuel capacity of 48-liter for petrol and 55-liter for CNG/CBG. CBG and CNG share the same chemical makeup (compressed methane) and heat output, but their sources differ. While CNG comes from petroleum, CBG is eco-friendly, made from biomass like crop residue or food waste.

Other models

Other eco-friendly Maruti Suzuki vehicles showcased at the Expo

In addition to the Brezza CBG, Maruti Suzuki displayed several other eco-friendly products at the ongoing expo. Among them are the eVX EV concept and a Flex-Fuel WagonR model capable of running on multiple fuel types. These vehicles highlight Maruti Suzuki's dedication to providing a diverse range of sustainable mobility solutions to meet the changing needs of its customers.