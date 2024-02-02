MG Comet EV features an all-LED lighting setup

MG Comet EV becomes cheaper by Rs. 1 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik 05:54 pm Feb 02, 202405:54 pm

What's the story MG Motor is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a bang in India. The British marque has slashed the starting price of its all-electric Comet EV by a whopping Rs. 1 lakh. Now priced at Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the eco-friendly hatchback is the most affordable electric vehicle on our shores. This allows potential customers to go green without breaking the bank.

Next Article

Specifications

Three trim levels and battery specifications

The MG Comet EV comes in three trim levels: Pace, Play, and Plus. While we know the revised price of the entry-level Pace variant, details of Play and Plus trims are yet to be disclosed by the brand. This electric hatchback boasts a 17.3kWh battery pack that takes seven hours to charge fully. The single rear-mounted motor delivers 41hp/110Nm. With a claimed driving range of 230km on a single charge, it's perfect for zipping around crowded metro cities.

Real-world range

Real-world driving range and features of the EV

As per the test results from CarWale, the Comet EV clocks a real-world driving range of 191km per charge. This impressive feat highlights the car's efficiency and reliability in everyday driving scenarios. The hatchback follows a tall-boy design language and features dual-projector LED headlights, a closed-off grille with a charging port tucked behind the front logo, and 12-inch steel wheels. Inside, it gets a massive dual 10.25-inch screen setup with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.