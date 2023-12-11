Kinetic Green launches Zulu electric scooter at Rs. 95,000

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:10 pm Dec 11, 2023

It gets disc brakes on both ends

Kinetic Green is bringing back the iconic Zulu brand with an electric twist, launching the Zulu electric scooter in India at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom). The scooter will be entirely made in India and offered with battery as a subscription for Rs. 69,999. CEO Salujja Firodia Motwani revealed ambitious plans to sell 40,000 Zulu electric scooters within a year and ten lakh electric vehicles in five years.

Design and safety features

The Kinetic Green Zulu has an apron-mounted LED headlight, a DRL on top of the handlebar stalk, a flat footboard, and a single-piece seat. It weighs 93kg and can carry a weight of up to 150kg. The vehicle is equipped with disc brakes on both ends. Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side, and dual rear shock absorbers.

Dimensions and performance

The Zulu is 1,830mm long, 715mm wide, and 1,135mm tall, with a 1,360mm wheelbase and 160mm ground clearance. It features a 2.27kWh Lithium-ion battery paired with a hub electric motor, delivering a peak power of 2.8hp. The battery can be charged up to 80% in just 30 minutes using a standard charger and a 15-amp socket. With a top speed of 60km/h, the scooter can cover approximately 104km on a single charge.

Upcoming models and competition

After the Zulu's launch, Kinetic Green plans to introduce the e-Luna and another high-performance electric scooter next year. The Zulu will face competition from the Ola S1 X+, Okinawa PraisePro, and other market contenders. Sales are set to begin in early 2024 across 300 Kinetic Green dealerships, with an oil-cooled battery option offering higher range and quicker charging, expected to be available next year at a 15% higher price.