Bengaluru-based Ola Electric, India's largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has started delivering the S1 X+ electric scooter. Although priced at Rs. 1.1 lakh, the scooter can now be yours at Rs. 89,999 with special year-end discounts on our shores. With an affordable price point, the e-scooter has now become more desirable. Here's a look at the top alternatives to this popular EV.

Let's look at the Ola S1 X+ first

The Ola S1 X+ flaunts a dual-tone design and features a dual-pod LED headlight, a single-piece seat with a tubular grab rail, a flat footboard, and a sleek LED taillamp. To ensure rider safety, it gets drum brakes on both wheels, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It promises a range of up to 125km per charge.

Ather 450S: Costs Rs. 1.18 lakh

Ather 450S features an angular body with an apron-mounted LED headlight, a flush-fitted side stand, a sleek LED taillamp, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a 7.0-inch "DeepView" LCD display. For safety, it has disc brakes on both wheels, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and an adjustable mono-shock unit. The electric scooter promises a range of up to 115km on a single charge.

Hero VIDA V1: Available at Rs. 1.26 lakh

Hero VIDA V1 has a quirky design and sports an apron-mounted LED headlight, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, and a sleek LED taillight. It gets disc brakes on both wheels, a combined braking system, riding modes, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit to ensure rider safety. It has a claimed real-world range of 110km per charge.

Simple One: Price starts at Rs. 1.45 lakh

Simple One gets designer alloy wheels with tubeless tires, an all-LED setup for lighting, a single-piece seat, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen LCD instrument cluster. For the rider's safety, there is a combined braking system and disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The EV claims to deliver a range of 203km per charge.

TVS iQube: Price begins at Rs. 1.56 lakh

TVS iQube has an apron-mounted LED headlamp, a flat footboard, an LED taillight, a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, and 12-inch alloy wheels. It gets a front disc brake, a rear drum brake, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers for safety. TVS promises a range of up to 100km on a single charge for its popular electric offering.