MG ZS EV rolls on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

MG ZS EV becomes more affordable with new Executive trim

By Pradnesh Naik 05:05 pm Feb 02, 202405:05 pm

MG Motor has been a forerunner in the Indian EV market. To further cement its position, the British marque has launched a more budget-friendly version of the ZS EV. Called the Executive, the new base trim carries a price tag of Rs. 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom). This addition expands the lineup to four variants: Executive, Excite, Exclusive, and Exclusive Pro. The latest entry-level variant is significantly cheaper than the previous base trim called Excite (Rs. 22.88 lakh).

Specifications

Specifications and charging options remain unchanged for the new variant

The MG ZS EV Executive trim comes with a large 50.3kWh battery pack, boasting a claimed range of 461km per charge. Its single electric motor, which is located at the front axle, delivers 174hp of maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque. With a 50kW DC fast charger, the battery can be charged from 0% to 80% in an hour. Alternatively, using a 7.4kWh AC charger takes over 8.5 hours to fully charge the EV.

Other news

Price drops for other MG vehicles also announced

Alongside the new ZS EV variant, MG Motor has also slashed prices for its other vehicles in India. The Comet EV now starts at Rs. 6.99 lakh, making it the most affordable electric vehicle on the market. The popular MG Hector SUV now has a starting price of Rs. 14.94 lakh, while the Astor crossover begins at Rs. 9.98 lakh. Lastly, the flagship Gloster SUV now starts at Rs. 37.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) on our shores.