Hyundai opens bookings of 2024 CRETA SUV in India

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Hyundai opens bookings of 2024 CRETA SUV in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:05 pm Jan 02, 202401:05 pm

The new CRETA will be launched on January 16

Hyundai has begun accepting reservations for the much-awaited 2024 CRETA SUV in India, with a booking amount of Rs. 25,000. Set to launch here on January 16, the new CRETA aims to revolutionize the mid-size SUV market. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, "Brand Creta is not just an SUV, it is an emotion. Over the past 8 years, every 3rd mid-size SUV sold in our country has been a Creta."

2/4

Redefined design and innovative features

The new CRETA showcases Hyundai's global design language of 'Sensuous Sportiness,' featuring an eye-catching design, and a roomy and luxurious cabin. The SUV comes equipped with cutting-edge features such as a seamlessly integrated infotainment screen and digital cluster. Garg further stated, "Redeveloping a product that is so deeply cherished and successful poses its own set of challenges. However, here at Hyundai, we embrace challenges and strive to set higher and higher benchmarks."

3/4

Powertrain options and safety

It will offer three engine options - 1.5-liter Kappa Turbo GDi petrol, 1.5-liter MPi petrol, and 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel. There will also be four transmission choices: 6-speed manual, IVT, 7-speed DCT, and 6-speed automatic. Safety will remain paramount, with advanced active and passive safety features ensuring 360-degree protection for passengers. The vehicle will be available in seven variants and offered in six mono-tone color options along with one dual-tone shade.

4/4

What about its pricing and availability?

The pricing and availability information of the 2024 Hyundai CRETA in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it should cost more than the outgoing model priced between Rs. 10.87-19.2 lakh (ex-showroom).