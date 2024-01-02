Maruti Suzuki Brezza emerges as highest-selling SUV in 2023

Auto

By Dwaipayan Roy Jan 02, 2024

The car sold over 1.7 lakh units last year

In 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza claimed the title of India's highest-selling SUV, with over 1.70 lakh units sold. This popular car has consistently been a bestseller for the Indian automaker, contributing significantly to Maruti Suzuki's total sales of over 17.7 lakh four-wheelers in 2023. The Brezza's competitive pricing, starting at Rs. 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom), has played a key role in attracting customers and maintaining its top-selling status.

Variants and engine details

Offered in four different variants, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has become a favorite among Indian buyers due to its affordability, features, and performance. Under the hood, the Brezza is equipped with a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine, which can be paired with either a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. This engine delivers 103hp of power and 138Nm of peak torque.

What about its rivals?

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has several rivals in the Indian market. The list includes Hyundai VENUE, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Exter, and the Tata Nexon.

