Tesla recalls over 120,000 EVs over new safety scare

By Pradnesh Naik 06:38 pm Dec 22, 202306:38 pm

The Tesla Model X features the iconic Falcon wing doors (Photo credit: Tesla)

Tesla is recalling as many as 120,423 Model S and Model X electric vehicles (EVs) in the US due to a new safety concern. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed the recall, explaining that these vehicles don't meet safety standards for side-impact protection. The affected models have been made between 2021 and 2023.

Latest recall is related to cabin doors

The current recall is centered around the risk of cabin doors unlocking during a crash. To tackle this problem, Tesla has rolled out an over-the-air (OTA) update for customers with affected models. This comes hot on the heels of Tesla recalling over two million EVs to fix issues with its Autopilot system. To recall, Tesla's innovative Autopilot feature is under investigation by the NHTSA and has been linked to several fatal road accidents.

December proves challenging for Tesla with multiple recalls

December has been a tough month for Tesla, as the recalls this month now encompass nearly all of its electric vehicles sold in the US since 2015. Despite ongoing criticism and legal battles, CEO Elon Musk continues to stand by the company's advanced driver-assistance system. Critics argue that Autopilot is flawed, while Musk insists that it negates the possibility of human error and hence may be safer than an actual person.