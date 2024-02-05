It will get a 9.0-inch infotainment panel

Everything we know about 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:35 am Feb 05, 202409:35 am

What's the story The highly anticipated 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been spotted for the first time, thanks to car enthusiast Jain Deepak. Based on the 2024 Swift, the next-generation Dzire is set to hit the Indian market soon after the new Swift's debut. Both models have consistently ranked among the top-selling cars on our shores, with the Swift being a favorite hatchback and the Dzire a popular sedan.

Looks

Exterior design inspired by fourth-gen Swift

The exterior design of the new Dzire will take cues from the fourth-generation Swift, showcasing a prominent grille and a clamshell hood for a muscular look. The Suzuki emblem will now sit outside the grille, marking a design shift. The lower bumper will feature bold cuts and creases, adding to its sporty appeal. The Dzire will also sport unique 5-spoke alloy wheels, distinguishing it from the Swift.

Interiors

Interior features and design evolution

Inside, the new Dzire will share many features with the fourth-generation Swift. The dashboard will remain mostly unchanged, with significant updates in the central area. New center AC vents, a bigger 9.0-inch infotainment panel, and a toggle-style auto climate control panel sourced from higher-end Maruti models will enhance the cabin experience. A chrome lining alongside the window line will add elegance to the side profile, including new front and rear doors, pillars, and windows.

Engine

Shared powertrain with Swift and launch expectations

The upcoming Maruti Dzire will share its powertrain with the Swift—a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine capable of generating 82hp of power and 108Nm of peak torque. Although performance figures are lower than the present K-Series 4-cylinder mill, the new engine offers an impressive mileage of up to 24.5km/liter. Maruti Suzuki is likely to introduce the new Swift in the coming weeks. The Dzire will follow shortly after.