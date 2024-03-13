Next Article

The upcoming model is expected to have improved speed and efficiency

Porsche 911's hybrid version set to release this summer

By Akash Pandey 03:05 am Mar 13, 202403:05 am

What's the story Porsche has confirmed the launch of a hybrid version of its iconic 911 sports car, according to the company's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2023. The "ultra-sporty hybrid" is set to debut in early summer, featuring a six-cylinder engine. The new model is expected to enhance both speed and efficiency, marking an important addition to the revamped 911 lineup, likely known internally as "992.2."

Performance part

911 hybrid will include racing-inspired powertrain

The powertrain for the upcoming 911 hybrid would be inspired by Porsche's racing division, with insights gained from the company's 919 and 963 programs. The new model will not be a plug-in hybrid, as confirmed by CEO Oliver Blume last year. This decision was likely influenced by the need to keep the vehicle lightweight, as a plug-in hybrid would require a larger battery pack, adding weight and complexity.

Transmission and more

It would feature dual-clutch automatic gearbox

The 911 hybrid is expected to feature a 48V starter motor integrated into the dual-clutch automatic gearbox, according to sources. The vehicle will reportedly have an electric motor powering the front wheels, while the combustion engine will drive the rear axle, resulting in an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup. The electric motor will be powered by a small, lightweight lithium-ion battery pack specifically developed for this model and mounted behind the rear seats.

Possibility

Potential electrified GT2 RS in 911 hybrid lineup

Rumors suggest that the 911 hybrid lineup may include an electrified version of the GT2 RS with a mild-hybrid setup. The combined output from the electric motor and a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six is expected to exceed 700hp. While exact torque figures are not yet known, it's speculated that there will be a "significant increase" over the 911 Turbo S' 800Nm. This model is anticipated to have a weight distribution of 39:61 front/rear.

Facts

Porsche's commitment to combustion engines

Despite the move towards hybrid technology, Porsche has stated that a fully electric 911 will not be released this decade. The company aims to continue selling 911s with combustion engines for as long as possible, potentially using synthetic fuel to meet stricter regulations. Since late 2022, Porsche has been producing nearly carbon-neutral eFuel at its factory in Chile. Notably, the European Union has agreed to exempt synthetic fuels from the 2035 ban on new cars that generate harmful emissions.