The C3 Aircross will compete with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Toyota Hyryder

Citroen set to unveil revamped C3, C3 Aircross in 2025

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 12:05 am Mar 13, 2024

Citroen is gearing up to dazzle the Indian automobile market with the updated versions of its popular cars, the C3 and the C3 Aircross next year. The facelifted iterations will be built on the existing Common Modular Platform (CMP), ensuring cost-effectiveness. Despite significant changes both inside and out, these revamped models will retain their French styling essence.

Design enhancements next year

The upcoming facelifts of the Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross will feature a host of design changes. These alterations include restyled lamps, re-sculpted bumpers, and other aesthetic modifications. Despite these updates, the vehicles will maintain their signature French styling, ensuring a blend of novelty and tradition in their appearance.

Enhanced features in 2025

The 2025 Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross will reintroduce features, previously omitted, addressing concerns raised by Indian buyers. The top-spec C3 Aircross is expected to include LED headlamps, keyless entry, electric folding mirrors, ventilated front seats, push-button start, automatic climate control, sunroof, cruise control, and cordless charging. Additionally, the mid-size SUV shall continue to offer flexible seating options.

Powertrain options for 2025 Citroen C3, C3 Aircross

The facelifted Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross will retain their current engine options along with the recently introduced automatic transmission. The C3 Aircross will continue to be powered by a 109hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine, available with both six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. Meanwhile, the C3 will offer two powertrain options: a 1.2-liter turbo paired with a six-speed manual, and an 81hp, naturally-aspirated, 1.2-liter unit mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Competition for the upcoming Citroen models

With the introduction of additional features and cosmetic changes, a slight increase in the prices of the facelifted Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross is anticipated. The C3 Aircross will compete with models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. On the other hand, the C3 hatchback will face competition from vehicles such as Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.