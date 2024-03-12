Next Article

The Taycan Turbo GT has carbon-ceramic brakes and 21-inch forged wheels

Everything we know about Porsche's most powerful Taycan ever

By Akash Pandey 11:23 am Mar 12, 202411:23 am

What's the story Porsche has unveiled its most powerful model to date, the 2025 Taycan Turbo GT. With a standard horsepower of 777hp and torque of 1,344Nm, it can reach up to 1,019hp with the new Attack Mode function. The Turbo GT can accelerate from zero to 95.5km/h in just 2.1 seconds with the lightweight Weissach track package. This makes it faster than any other model in the Taycan lineup and indeed, any Porsche ever built.

Innovations

Features and weight reduction measures

The Taycan Turbo GT boasts an innovative pulse inverter that uses silicon carbide to deliver up to 900 amps to the rear motor. This, along with a new lighter rear-axle motor, enhances power and efficiency. The model also incorporates extensive weight reduction measures, including carbon fiber components and lighter wheels. The Weissach package further reduces weight by replacing the rear seats with a carbon fiber shelf, making the Turbo GT up to 71.2kg lighter than its predecessor, the Turbo S.

Speed and luxury

Aerodynamics and interior

The Taycan Turbo GT features Porsche's Active Ride suspension, a new front spoiler with aeroblades, and an adaptive rear spoiler. The Weissach package adds exclusive aerodynamic elements like an underbody air deflector and a new front diffuser. Inside, the car is adorned with Race-tex leather, while the US-spec Turbo GT comes with Porsche's adaptive Sports Seats Plus. The interior also features the Turbo GT logo stamped into the headrests, adding a touch of exclusivity to this high-performance model.

Insights

Turbo GT's track records and availability details

The Taycan Turbo GT has already set impressive records, completing a lap of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in 1:27.87, faster than any other electric car. Additionally, a development prototype lapped the Nurburgring in 7:07.55, outpacing all other EVs and sedans, regardless of fuel type. The 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is priced at $231,995 (around Rs. 2 crore). Both the standard model and the Weissach package variant are currently available for order and will reach US dealers this summer.