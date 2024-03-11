Next Article

It gets a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine

Hyundai launches CRETA N Line in India at Rs. 16.8L

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:29 pm Mar 11, 202407:29 pm

What's the story Hyundai has launched its performance-focused SUV, the Creta N Line, in India with a starting price of Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle is available in two variants, N8 and N10, and comes with a single powertrain option. It has a stylish design and a tech-loaded cabin. The new model can be purchased in both single-tone and dual-tone paint choices.

What about its powertrain?

The Hyundai Creta N Line is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual and a DCT gearbox. This powertrain generates 158hp of power and 253Nm of peak torque. The vehicle can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 8.9 seconds.

Design elements of the Hyundai Creta N Line

The Creta N Line distinguishes itself from the standard version with revised bumpers, a tweaked grille featuring N Line badging, and red accents throughout. It also boasts 18-inch redesigned alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, and dual exhaust tips. The SUV is available in three monotone and dual-tone color options, each. They include Atlas White, Abyss Black, Titan Gray Matte, Atlas White with Abyss Black roof, Thunder Blue with Abyss Black roof, and Shadow Gray with Abyss Black roof.

What about its cabin?

The interior of the Creta N Line features an all-black theme with red accents and inserts. N Line badges are displayed on the gear lever, steering wheel, and black leatherette seat upholstery. The SUV offers dual 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, wireless smartphone connectivity, and dual-zone climate control. A Bose-sourced music system, wireless charger, 360-degree surround camera, panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, dual dash camera, powered driver's seat, and Level 2 ADAS suite are also available.

How much does it cost?

In India, the Hyundai Creta N Line carries a starting price tag of Rs. 16.82 lakh for the base N8 (manual) model. It goes up to Rs. 20.3 lakh for the top-end N10 DCT version (all prices, ex-showroom).