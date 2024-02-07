The car gets 16-18-inch wheels

2025 MINI Cooper arrives with petrol engines, tech upgrades

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:39 am Feb 07, 202410:39 am

What's the story MINI has revealed the 2025 Cooper 3-Door Hardtop, which comes with two petrol engine options, following last year's launch of the electric E and SE models. The base version, called Cooper C, sports a turbocharged 1.5-liter, three-cylinder engine, while the more powerful Cooper S features a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder mill. Diesel powertrain options are not available for this new MINI.

Next Article

Specs

Performance and equipment

The Cooper C's engine packs 154hp/231Nm, allowing it to reach 100km/h in 7.7 seconds. Meanwhile, the Cooper S's engine produces 201hp/300Nm, cutting the acceleration time to 6.6 seconds. Depending on trim, you get 16-18-inch wheels, four roof paints, and a tri-color roof finish for the Favoured model with the Multitone Roof option. Inside, you'll find a 9.4-inch OLED infotainment panel from the electric models, as well as physical controls like a parking brake, gear selector, start/stop button, and volume knob.

Upcoming

Future models and manufacturing

MINI is also planning to release a convertible version of the new Cooper and a more practical five-door hatchback as its final ICE models. The Cooper C and Cooper S will be made in Oxford, UK, while the electric Cooper E and SE are manufactured in China by Spotlight Automotive (a collaboration between BMW and Great Wall Motor). The electric hatchbacks are set to be built in the UK starting in 2026, alongside the upcoming Aceman small crossover.

Price

How much does 2025 MINI Cooper cost?

In the UK, the 2025 MINI Cooper carries a starting price tag of £22,300 (around Rs. 23.3 lakh). Its deliveries in the country will begin later this year. The car should arrive in India.