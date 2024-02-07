It charges from 10-80% in 18 minutes

2025 Porsche Taycan electric sedan goes official: Check design, features

What's the story Porsche has revealed its revamped 2025 Taycan electric sedan, boasting major enhancements in power, efficiency, and range. The Taycan Turbo S now packs a jaw-dropping 938hp of power when using launch control, making it the most potent Porsche road car to date. With a 0-97km/h time of just 2.3 seconds, it's set to rival Tesla and Lucid in the high-performance EV sedan market.

Powertrain

New motors and battery packs for enhanced performance

The Taycan Turbo S's power boost comes from new motors with updated internals, providing up to 107hp more than its predecessor. All Taycan variants flaunt new motors, with the base rear-drive model now offering 483hp. Porsche has also introduced new battery packs with improved cell chemistry, increasing the larger Performance Battery Plus's gross capacity from 93.4kWh to 105kWh and providing an 89kWh gross capacity for base models.

Charging

Improved efficiency and charging speeds

Addressing criticisms of the first Taycan's relatively low range, Porsche has focused on improving efficiency and range. While EPA figures for the 2025 Taycan are not yet available, InsideEVs managed to achieve 483km in a range test of a Taycan 4S under less-than-ideal weather conditions. The automaker has also enhanced the Taycan's energy-regeneration capability and charging speed, now allowing for up to 320kW charging and claiming an 18-minute charge time of 10-80%.

Cost

Chassis changes, interior updates, and pricing

The 2025 Taycan gets chassis updates like standard air suspension for all US-specific models, and an optional Porsche Active Ride active-suspension system for all-wheel-drive versions. Interior upgrades include a revised gauge cluster, a tweaked infotainment system, and a leather-free cabin option with Pepita trim. However, these improvements come at a price, with the entry-level new Taycan starting at $101,395 (around Rs. 84.15 lakh). Deliveries of the Taycan in the US are expected to begin later this summer.