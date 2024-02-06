The affected cars were built between 2020-22

Honda recalls over 750,000 vehicles in the US: Here's why

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:44 pm Feb 06, 202405:44 pm

What's the story Honda is recalling over 750,000 vehicles in the US due to a potential airbag malfunction, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The issue lies in the front passenger seat weight sensor, which could crack and short circuit, causing the airbag to deploy unintentionally during a crash. This recall affects certain Honda Accord, Pilot, and Civic sedans made between 2020-2022, as well as some Honda Passport and CR-V units produced between 2020 and 2021.

Next Article

Process

Car owners should take these steps

The NHTSA has confirmed that the malfunctioning weight sensor is the main reason for this massive recall. If you own one of these affected vehicles, it's important to get in touch with your local dealership for more information and assistance. Honda is working hard to ensure the safety and reliability of its vehicles for customers across the globe.

History

Previous recall for fuel pump failure

This isn't the first time Honda has faced a recall recently. In December 2023, the automaker had to recall around 4.5 million vehicles worldwide due to risks of fuel pump failure, including 2.54 million cars in the US. This latest airbag-related recall adds to the challenges Honda is facing as it strives to maintain its reputation for safety and dependability.

Others

GM is also recalling cars

General Motors has also decided to recall 323,000 cars over a tailgate glitch in the US. The firm claims the tailgate on certain pick-up trucks could open while driving. Thus, at high speeds, all goods at the back may fall out.