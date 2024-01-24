Physical & mental abuse

Exploitation and abuse of cousin

The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division revealed that the couple took advantage of their cousin's trust and desire to study in the US. The victim was a minor when he was lured to the US in 2018. US Attorney Jessica D Aber for the Eastern District of Virginia described the case as an "egregious bait-and-switch" that lured the victim with false promises of education in the US.

Under surveillance

Poor living conditions

According to reports, Singh and Kaur used various coercive methods to force their cousin into labor, including confiscating his immigration documents, physical abuse, threats of force, and providing degrading living conditions. The victim was made to work long hours for minimal pay. The couple denied the victim access to food, medical care, and education, monitored him with surveillance equipment, and refused his requests to return to India, reports said.

Court documents

Threatened with a revolver

Court documents show that Singh physically assaulted the victim when he asked for his immigration documents back and tried to leave. Singh also threatened the victim with a revolver on three separate occasions for trying to take a day off or attempting to leave. The conviction came after a two-week trial.