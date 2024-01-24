Indian-origin couple convicted for luring cousin to US, abusing him
A Virginia-based Indian American couple, Harmanpreet Singh (30) and Kulbir Kaur (43) were found guilty of forcing their cousin into labor at their gas station and convenience store in the United States. The couple now faces up to 20 years in prison, five years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000 (Rs. 2,07,82,375), and mandatory restitution. The sentencing is set for May 8.
Exploitation and abuse of cousin
The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division revealed that the couple took advantage of their cousin's trust and desire to study in the US. The victim was a minor when he was lured to the US in 2018. US Attorney Jessica D Aber for the Eastern District of Virginia described the case as an "egregious bait-and-switch" that lured the victim with false promises of education in the US.
Poor living conditions
According to reports, Singh and Kaur used various coercive methods to force their cousin into labor, including confiscating his immigration documents, physical abuse, threats of force, and providing degrading living conditions. The victim was made to work long hours for minimal pay. The couple denied the victim access to food, medical care, and education, monitored him with surveillance equipment, and refused his requests to return to India, reports said.
Threatened with a revolver
Court documents show that Singh physically assaulted the victim when he asked for his immigration documents back and tried to leave. Singh also threatened the victim with a revolver on three separate occasions for trying to take a day off or attempting to leave. The conviction came after a two-week trial.