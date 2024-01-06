Hillary Clinton's name emerges in latest Jeffrey Epstein documents

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:45 am Jan 06, 202411:45 am

The name of former United States (US) Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has surfaced in newly released court documents related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The third set of documents, made public on Friday, briefly mentions the 76-year-old along with her husband, former US President Bill Clinton, in a lawsuit filed against Epstein's former lover Ghislaine Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre.

Why does this story matter?

The documents are part of a now-settled defamation suit filed against Maxwell in 2015 by Giuffre. As per Giuffre, Epstein sexually abused her as a minor, and Maxwell aided in the abuse. Besides the Clintons, several other heavyweights like Prince Andrew, Stephen Hawking, and Michael Jackson are also mentioned in the documents. It's worth noting that the appearance of the names in the court files is not evidence of wrongdoing.

Hillary mentioned once in 2016 document

According to reports, Hillary is only mentioned once in a 2016 document submitted by Maxwell's attorneys concerning Giuffre's demand for "all communications with thirteen specific witnesses." Documents released on Thursday also revealed a discovery request for all images of Maxwell taken at Chelsea Clinton's wedding. The former secretary of state is not mentioned anywhere else in the documents that have been disclosed so far in the case.

Bill named several times in unsealed Epstein documents

However, Bill's name makes several appearances in the unsealed documents. Flight logs also indicate that the former US president took numerous rides on Epstein's private jet, known as the "Lolita Express." Johanna Sjöberg, whom Maxwell allegedly recruited to perform massages and sexual acts for Epstein, claimed in an unsealed deposition that the late sex offender once told her that Bill "likes them young, referring to girls."

Hollywood names appear in Epstein's list

Several A-listers from the entertainment industry, such as Hollywood actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Kevin Spacey, Cate Blanchett, Bruce Willis, and magician David Copperfield, also appear in the court documents. Other noteworthy names mentioned are Anthony Figueroa, former Victoria's Secret CEO and Limited Brands founder Lex Wexner, and Epstein accusers like Sjoberg and Annie Farmer.

Know about Epstein and his death

Epstein and Maxwell were well-known socialites who were frequently observed in the company of the wealthy and renowned before being convicted. Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008 and was arrested again in July 2019 on child sex trafficking charges. He was found inside his prison cell a month later in what jail officials deemed a suicide. In 2021, Maxwell was convicted of federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges and is currently serving a 20-year sentence.