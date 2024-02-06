There are also benefits on the XUV400 EV

05:10 pm Feb 06, 2024

What's the story As the launch of the Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) in India nears, dealers are offering huge discounts and perks on 2023 and 2024 models to clear stock. These benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, official accessories, as well as extended warranties. Additionally, unsold 2023 XUV400 EV models are getting a flat Rs. 4 lakh cash discount this month.

Benefits on the W8 trim

Competing with Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet, Mahindra's XUV300 is receiving up to Rs. 1.82 lakh in benefits this month. Unsold 2023 diesel models in range-topping W8 form get the most benefits, while 2024 units in this form receive up to Rs. 1.57 lakh off. MY23 XUV300 TGDi versions and petrol W8 (O) variants get up to Rs. 1.75 lakh and Rs. 1.73 lakh off respectively, with their MY24 counterparts getting Rs. 1.5 lakh and Rs. 1.48 lakh in benefits.

What about other variants?

W6 trims have discounts ranging from Rs. 94,000 to Rs. 1.33 lakh, while W4 and W2 models see benefits worth Rs. 51,935-73,000 and Rs. 45,000, respectively. The XUV300 currently comes with a 110hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine, a 117hp, 1.5-liter diesel, and a 131hp, 1.2-liter direct-injection turbo-petrol unit. The first two have manual and AMT gearboxes, while the latter only has a manual setup. The facelifted XUV300 is expected to offer a torque converter automatic option for the TGDi mill.

Discounts on Mahindra XUV400 EV

Mahindra XUV400 comes with benefits and discounts of up to Rs. 4.4 lakh for buyers of last year's XUV400 EC (34.5kWh battery and 3.2kW charger). The EC with the 7.2kW charger (without ESC), and EL (39.4kWh battery, 7.2kW charger without ESC) are also included. The EL trim with ESC comes with Rs. 3.4 lakh in discounts this February. However, 2024 models only have corporate discounts and exchange bonuses totaling Rs. 40,000.