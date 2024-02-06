80% of Seltos buyers opted for sunroof feature

Kia Seltos surpasses 1 lakh bookings in 6 months

By Mudit Dube 04:26 pm Feb 06, 202404:26 pm

What's the story Kia Motors has received over 100,000 bookings for the updated Seltos SUV since its launch in July 2023. The South Korean carmaker has been booking around 13,500 vehicles every month for the past six months. Since its debut in August 2019, Kia has produced over 600,000 units of the Seltos, with nearly 75% sold in the domestic market. In India, the new Seltos starts at Rs. 10.9 lakh and goes up to Rs. 20.3 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Popular variants

Automatic variants and ADAS features in high demand

Kia revealed that about 50% of the total bookings were for automatic variants, while 40% of customers chose models equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The popularity of sunroofs is also on the rise, as 80% of Seltos buyers opted for this feature. In terms of fuel preferences, the ratio of petrol to diesel bookings was 58:42 in favor of petrol, with 80% of buyers selecting the top variants.

Under the hood

Engine options and sales performance

The Seltos comes with a 1.5-liter petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual and a CVT, a 1.5-liter diesel available with either a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed automatic There's also a new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine offered with the option of a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. In 2023, Kia sold a total of 104,000 units of the Seltos, further solidifying its position as a popular choice among car buyers.