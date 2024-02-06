Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki increased the prices of Fronx by up to Rs. 10,000

Maruti Suzuki introduces Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition in India

By Mudit Dube 12:30 pm Feb 06, 202412:30 pm

What's the story Maruti Suzuki has announced a special edition of its Fronx crossover, dubbed the Velocity Edition, in India. This new edition offers a variety of cosmetic enhancements for customers interested in purchasing the Delta+, Zeta, or Alpha variant of the Fronx. Priced at an additional Rs. 43,000, the package includes 16 accessories designed to boost the vehicle's visual appeal. The Fronx has emerged as the first passenger vehicle in India to reach the one lakh sales milestone in just 10 months.

Details of the package

Velocity Edition: What all accessories do you get

The Fronx Velocity Edition sports a grey and black exterior styling kit, door visors, ORVM cover, headlamp garnish, body side moulding, and illuminated door sill guard. You also get red-colored designer mat, 'NeXCross Bordeaux' finish sleeve seat covers, 3D boot mat, a spoiler extender, wheel arch garnish, front grille garnish, and an interior styling kit with a carbon finish. Notably, these upgrades are purely aesthetic and do not affect the vehicle's performance or mechanical aspects.

Under the hood

Engine options and pricing for Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx remains the same, offering two powertrain options: a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. The former is also available with a company-fitted CNG kit option for select variants. Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki increased the prices of the Fronx by up to Rs. 10,000, depending on the variant. The popular crossover is now priced in the range of Rs. 7.51 lakh to Rs. 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom).