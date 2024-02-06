It will be built on an updated version of the MLB platform

Next-generation Audi Q7 to break cover by 2026: Expected features

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:42 am Feb 06, 202410:42 am

What's the story Audi is gearing up for the launch of its third-generation Q7 SUV, set to make its global debut by 2026. This new Q7 will be among the last Audi vehicles to feature a combustion engine, as the automaker plans to roll out only electric models starting in 2026. The upcoming Q7 will showcase significant updates in design, technology, and powertrain, including a revamped MLB platform, a fresh lineup of engines, and a panoramic infotainment screen.

Next Article

Exteriors

What about its design?

The next-generation Q7 will join the soon-to-be-released Q3 and Q5 in sporting a redesigned front end, complete with a larger octagonal grille, sleek split-cluster LED lights, and a clamshell hood. The vehicle will also boast a straight roofline and a boxy rear to maximize interior space and cargo capacity. However, it's still uncertain whether the upcoming Q7 will be noticeably larger than its current iteration.

Performance

Updated MLB platform and powertrain details

The 2026 Q7 will be built on an updated version of the MLB platform. Modifications will be made to fit new powertrains, including extended-range plug-in hybrids. The most recent iteration of MQB platform can now house a 19.7kWh battery, providing up to 100km of electric-only range, in PHEV variants of the Volkswagen Passat and Tiguan. The additional space in MLB, suggests it could fit this battery or even a bigger one, increasing the Q7 PHEV's EV range beyond today's 42km.

Interiors

Interior highlights and positioning in Audi's lineup

The Q7's interior will draw inspiration from the new Q6 e-tron. It will have a panoramic curved panel for the driver display and infotainment system, an optional AR head-up display, and a separate touchscreen for the front passenger. The Q7 is expected to lose its title as Audi's largest SUV, as a more spacious and luxurious Q9 is slated to arrive around the same time, competing with the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7.

Poll