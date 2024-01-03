2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the works: Check expected features

1/3

Auto 2 min read

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the works: Check expected features

By Pradnesh Naik 10:09 am Jan 03, 202410:09 am

Maruti Suzuki Dzire will likely feature LED headlamp units similar to the fourth-generation Swift. Representational image (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to reveal the fourth-generation Dzire sedan in India soon. It is rumored to feature a single-pane sunroof, a move designed to keep the sedan competitive in India's evolving automotive market. With sedans losing popularity to SUVs, the carmaker aims to maintain the Dzire's status as the best-selling sedan, having sold nearly 16,000 units in November 2023. The sunroof is expected to be exclusive to the range-topping ZXI+ trim, offering rear passengers a sky view.

2/3

New features to make Dzire more upmarket

Sharing its platform and design elements with the new-generation Swift, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire will have a unique profile, including distinct pillars and doors. Upgrades may include a single-pane sunroof, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a premium dashboard with soft-touch materials, and an upgraded climate control panel. These features aim to attract younger buyers, who appreciate tech-savvy vehicles.

3/3

Competition in the sub-4m sedan segment

In the sub-4m sedan segment, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire will face competition from the likes of Hyundai AURA, Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor. Despite the growing preference for SUVs, sub-4m sedans remain popular in India. Adding new-age features to this segment will help retain customers who might otherwise opt for an SUV. The new model could also offer a head-up display, automatic windscreen wipers, a wireless charging pad, six airbags, and a high-quality sound system.