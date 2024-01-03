Honda City, Amaze available with benefits worth Rs.1 lakh

Honda City rolls on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (Photo credit: Honda)

To begin the new year with a bang, Honda is offering significant discounts and benefits on its sedan lineup in India. The list includes the City, City e:HEV, and Amaze models. These discounts consist of cash benefits, corporate discounts, as well as exchange and loyalty bonuses. However, the offers vary by location and depend on stock availability.

City e:HEV gets offers up to Rs. 1 lakh

The 2023 Honda City e:HEV model is eligible for up to Rs. 1 lakh in benefits, while the 2024 models have no discounts this January. The City e:HEV is a fuel-efficient hybrid version of the fifth-gen City, featuring a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors and an e-CVT gearbox. Priced between Rs. 18.89 lakh and Rs. 20.39 lakh, the City e:HEV is the most affordable strong hybrid sedan in India.

Honda City receives discounts up to Rs. 88,600

Honda is offering up to Rs. 88,600 in discounts on the Honda City. These offers include a cash discount of up to Rs. 40,000, a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 4,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 6,000, and special corporate benefits of up to Rs. 25,000. Additionally, VX and ZX trims get an extended warranty (fourth and fifth years) priced at Rs. 13,600 for both 2023 and 2024 models.

Honda Amaze available with offers up to Rs. 72,000

Both 2023 and 2024 Honda Amaze models have offers of up to Rs. 72,000 on select trims. The S trim gets multiple benefits like a cash discount of up to Rs. 45,000, a loyalty reward of up to Rs. 4,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs. 23,000. For the E and VX trims, discounts of up to Rs. 52,000 and Rs. 62,000, respectively, are available with a similar breakdown of offers.