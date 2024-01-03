Ampere NXG e-scooter spotted testing in India: What to expect

The NXG will boast a 120km range

The Ampere NXG e-scooter, first shown as a concept at Auto Expo 2023, has been spotted during testing before its anticipated India launch. This two-wheeler will target private buyers and is set to be Ampere's premium offering, positioned above the new Primus. The design and features of the vehicle suggest that it is the production version of the Ampere NXG revealed early last year.

Design and features

The high-end nature of the Ampere NXG is evident through features like footpegs that blend with the bodywork, all-around LED lighting, and a front disc brake - a first for Ampere. The images reveal a large digital display covering almost the entire handlebar area, but it's unclear if it's an LCD or TFT unit. The NXG seems to offer ample space, with a single-piece seat that curves slightly upward toward the pillion's area and a large grab handle for passengers.

Expected range and battery type

Ampere claimed at the Auto Expo that the NXG would boast a 120km range on a single charge. However, the exact capacity and whether this figure is certified or based on real-world testing remains uncertain. It's also unclear if the NXG will use a Lithium-ion battery or a lithium ferrous phosphate (LFP) unit like the Primus. LFP batteries provide safer thermal properties but lower energy density compared to the more common NMC batteries.

What about its pricing and availability?

The pricing and availability details of the NXG will be announced at the time of its launch. However, since the Primus is currently priced at Rs. 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), we expect the NXG to cost more due to its added features.