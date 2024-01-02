Kawasaki Eliminator 400 goes official at Rs. 5.6 lakh

The bike gets an all-LED lighting setup

Kawasaki has launched the 2024 Eliminator 400 bike in India, with a price tag of Rs. 5.62 lakh (ex-showroom). This modern cruiser is designed for both city streets and long highway rides, offering an alternative to rivals like the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. The Eliminator 400 combines retro elements, such as round headlights and rear-view mirrors, with contemporary features like all-LED lighting, a sleek fuel tank, an exposed frame, short fenders, and dual exhaust pipes.

Styling and features of Eliminator 400

The Eliminator 400 boasts a long, low design with a seat height of 735mm, making it easily maneuverable for shorter riders. Its fully digital instrument pod displays essential information like speedometer, odometer, gear position indicator, tachometer, clock, fuel consumption data, trip meter, and fuel gauge. Additionally, Bluetooth connectivity allows riders to access Kawasaki's Rideology smartphone app for call and email notifications, riding logs, and vehicle information.

What about its performance?

The Eliminator 400 is powered by a 399cc, parallel-twin engine borrowed from the Ninja 400. This engine produces 48hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 37Nm, providing low-speed torque for city sprints and a linear response at high speeds for highway cruising. To enhance the riding experience, the bike comes standard with an assist and slipper clutch.