Bajaj Auto to launch updated Chetak Premium on January 5

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Bajaj Auto to launch updated Chetak Premium on January 5

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:56 pm Jan 02, 202406:56 pm

The scooter will get turn-by-turn navigation

Bajaj Auto will unveil an upgraded version of its Chetak Premium e-scooter in India on January 5, boasting new features like a TFT display. Currently, the Chetak lineup includes the Urbane and Premium variants, which are quite similar. The updated Chetak Premium will aim to differentiate itself from the more affordable Chetak Urbane by offering a feature-rich and pricier option.

2/4

New features include Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation

The company took to social media to announce the launch of the new Chetak Premium, set for 1:00pm on January 5. Teaser images give glimpses of the vehicle, showcasing the new TFT screen. The display suggests that the e-scooter will have Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. While keeping its riding modes, the overall design will remain largely the same, with a single-sided front suspension, stylish alloy wheels, and a sleek rounded look.

3/4

Powertrain and battery pack upgrades

At this time, it's uncertain if there will be any changes to the powertrain as well as the battery pack. The current Chetak Premium comes with a 2.9kWh battery, offering a claimed range of 108km. However, rumors suggest that the range may increase to at least 113km due to software upgrades, similar to what was seen with the newly launched Chetak Urbane. More information about potential changes to the powertrain and battery pack is expected during the official launch event.

4/4

How much will it cost?

Bajaj Auto will reveal the pricing details of the new Chetak Premium at the time of its debut. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model which begins at Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).