Audi's RS6 Avant GT wagon goes official: Check features

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:29 am Feb 06, 202409:29 am

What's the story Audi has revealed the RS6 Avant GT, a lightning-fast wagon inspired by the iconic Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO race car. This limited edition model can go from 0-97km/h in just 3.2 seconds, making it slightly faster than the standard RS6 Avant Performance. With only 660 units set for production globally, this vehicle is sure to be a rare sight on the streets.

Upgrades

Performance upgrades and exterior design

Under the hood, the RS6 Avant GT sports a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 engine, generating 621hp of power and 847.3Nm of torque. The car features a 10mm lower ride height, manually adjustable coilover suspension, three-way electronically adjustable dampers, stiffer stabilizer bars, and an improved differential with increased rear bias. The exterior design displays Audi's signature red, white, and black racing colors, 22-inch wheels, and a carbon fiber hood.

Interiors

Interior features and limited availability

The interior of the RS6 Avant GT is adorned with black leather and Alcantara upholstery, accented by red quilted stitching on the seats. Limited-run badging in the center console and new sport bucket seats with carbon backing, highlight the vehicle's exclusivity. Audi will partially hand-build each unit, allocating only 85 for the US market and seven for Canada. Pre-bookings for the vehicle are now open.

Cost

What about its pricing?

The pricing details for the Audi RS6 Avant GT are yet to be announced. However, in the US, it should cost more than the RS6 Avant Performance which starts at $125,800 (around Rs. 1.04 crore).