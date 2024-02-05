It was first introduced in 2007

MINI ends production of Clubman hatchback after 17 years

What's the story After 17 years, the MINI Clubman has ended production to make room for its electric successor, the Aceman. First introduced in 2007, the Clubman was an estate-style variant of the MINI hatchback, featuring a distinct split tailgate. Produced at MINI's Plant Oxford in Cowley, UK, the Clubman now steps aside for the Aceman crossover and new petrol-powered Cooper models.

Clubman's evolution and powertrain options

Originally introduced as the Traveller in 1969, the MINI estate was later revamped as the Clubman and renamed the 1000HL before being discontinued in 1980. The Clubman returned in 2007 and received an update in 2015 for its second generation. Throughout its production, the Clubman has been available with various powertrains, including engines ranging from a 1.4-liter petrol to a 2.0-liter diesel. Transmission duties have been handled by six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes, as well as seven-speed and eight-speed automatics.

In the UK, the MINI Clubman carries a starting price tag of £27,440 (around Rs. 28.6 lakh). The vehicle was on sale in the Indian market earlier, but has been discontinued.

Plant Oxford's transition to electric vehicles

MINI's Plant Oxford is set to become a 100% electric vehicle (EV) production facility by 2030, thanks to a joint £600 million investment from BMW and the UK government. The funds will primarily be used to expand the body shop, create a new battery installation area, and develop logistics facilities. This shift is part of a larger trend as numerous automakers restructure their lineups to embrace electric technology.