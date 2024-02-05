Grand Vitara comes with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 50,000

Maruti Suzuki offering big discounts on NEXA cars this February

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:08 pm Feb 05, 202405:08 pm

What's the story This February, Maruti Suzuki, the Indo-Japanese automaker, is offering enticing discounts on its popular hatchback, sedan, and SUV models. Customers can take advantage of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits on various NEXA models like Ignis, Baleno, Jimny, Vitara, and more. These offers make it an ideal time for potential buyers to purchase their dream car at a discounted price.

What are the benefits on Ignis and Baleno?

The MY2024 Maruti Suzuki Ignis comes with a total benefit of Rs. 39,000, which includes a Rs. 20,000 cash discount and a Rs. 19,000 exchange bonus. For MY2023 models, the offer increases to Rs. 59,000 with a Rs. 40,000 cash discount. Baleno's MY2024 version offers up to Rs. 20,000 off as a cash discount, along with a Rs. 17,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 2,000 corporate benefit. The MY2023 model maintains the same total discount structure.

Big discounts on Ciaz, Jimny, and Grand Vitara

The MY2024 Ciaz offers an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,000. The MY2023 model has an additional cash discount of Rs. 25,000. For SUV enthusiasts, the MY2023 Jimny gets a cash discount of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh along with a Rs. 2,000 corporate benefit. The Grand Vitara MY2024 offers no cash discount but has an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 50,000, while the MY2023 model includes an additional Rs. 25,000 cash discount.

Offers on the Fronx

The MY2024 Fronx crossover offers up to Rs. 40,000 off, with a Rs. 30,000 cash discount and a Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus. The MY2023 Fronx has an even bigger saving of up to Rs. 70,000, thanks to its Rs. 60,000 cash discount. Maruti Suzuki also provides a scrapping bonus ranging from Rs. 15,000-55,000 for customers who bring in their old vehicle for scrapping. It is advisable to verify with your nearest NEXA dealership for the latest offers.