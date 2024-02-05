The Gloster comes in 3 trims

What's the story MG Motor has slashed the prices of its popular Gloster SUV in India, specifically the Blackstorm variant, by up to Rs. 1.34 lakh. This move is part of the automaker's updated pricing strategy for its entire lineup in February 2024. The Gloster comes in three trims: Sharp, Savvy, and Blackstorm, with the last one receiving a significant price cut.

A look at the prices

The Blackstorm edition of the MG Gloster is available in both turbo and twin-turbo versions. Following the latest update, the Blackstorm turbo-diesel variant's price has been reduced by Rs. 1.34 lakh, making its new ex-showroom price Rs. 39.71 lakh. On the other hand, the Blackstorm twin-turbo diesel model now costs Rs. 87,000 less, with a revised ex-showroom price of Rs. 42.99 lakh. The prices for the other Gloster trims remain unchanged.

Engine options of MG Gloster

Under the hood, the MG Gloster SUV offers two engine choices: a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel and a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel. Both mills are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth driving experience. Despite the price cuts for the Blackstorm models, there are no alterations to the SUV's mechanical specifications or features, allowing it to maintain its status as a premium offering in India's automotive market.

What does MG Gloster Blackstorm look like?

The MG Gloster Blackstorm has a blacked-out mesh grille, swept-back LED headlights, and a sculpted hood. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, black pillars, side-steppers, and stylish alloy wheels. A window wiper, wrap-around taillamps connected by a chrome bar, and quad exhaust tips, are available on the rear end of the vehicle. There are also several red accents throughout the body.