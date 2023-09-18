Check top diesel cars under Rs. 20 lakh in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 18, 2023 | 02:15 am 3 min read

Tata Nexon rides on 16-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

The Indian government has been pushing for electrification of passenger vehicles in the past few years. Apart from EVs, alternative fuels such as CNG and ethanol are also been promoted. While all that is clearly the path to a better tomorrow, fossil fuels such as petrol and diesel power the present. Here's our pick of top diesel cars under Rs. 20 lakh.

Tata Altroz: Price starts at Rs. 8.8 lakh

Tata Altroz sports a sleek black grille, swept-back projector headlamps, LED DRLs, a shark-fin antenna, and wrap-around taillamps. Inside, it gets a five-seater cabin, a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control with an air purifier, an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. The hatchback draws power from a potent 1.5-liter diesel motor that churns out 88.7hp/200Nm.

Mahindra Bolero Neo: Price begins at Rs. 9.63 lakh

Mahindra Bolero Neo flaunts a lengthy clamshell hood, a chrome-slatted grille, 15-inch alloy wheels, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and a rear spoiler. Inside, there is a spacious 5+2-seater cabin with premium upholstery, a stylish center console with silver accents, all four power windows, dual airbags, EBD, and ABS. The SUV is powered by a 1.5-liter, mHAWK100 diesel engine that makes 100hp/260Nm.

Kia Sonet: Price starts at Rs. 9.95 lakh

Kia Sonet flaunts a Tiger Nose grille, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, flared wheel arches, 16-inch designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Its spacious five-seater cabin is loaded with features like a sunroof, ventilated seats, a seven-speaker Bose sound system, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It gets a 1.5-liter diesel motor offered in two tunes: 99hp/240Nm and 113hp/250Nm.

Tata Nexon: Price begins at Rs. 11 lakh

Tata Nexon features a blacked-out grille, bumper-mounted projector LED headlamps, sequential LED DRLs, connected LED taillamps, and 16-inch diamond-cut wheels. It has a five-seater cabin, a minimalist dashboard, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, voice-assisted sunroof, touch-sensitive AC controls, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and six airbags. The popular SUV is backed by a capable 1.5-liter, inline-four turbo-diesel that develops 113hp/260Nm.

Hyundai CRETA: Price starts at Rs. 11.96 lakh

Hyundai CRETA sports a black-colored grille with chrome surrounds, LED headlights with split-type DRLs, silvered skid plates, LED taillamps, and 17-inch wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin features a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control with an air purifier, blue-colored ambient lighting, a multifunctional steering wheel, a wireless charger, and a 10.24-inch infotainment system. The SUV is fueled by a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 113hp/250Nm.

