Ather Energy to introduce 'Halo' smart helmet on April 6

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:01 pm Mar 11, 202406:01 pm

What's the story Ather Energy, an electric two-wheeler start-up, has teased its upcoming smart helmet, dubbed "Halo," in a mysterious video clip. The sleek silver helmet showcases the Halo branding on the back. Ather Energy CEO and co-founder Tarun Mehta described the helmet as a "top-secret accessory" and announced its unveiling at the Community Day event on April 6 in Bengaluru.

The Halo smart helmet is anticipated to boast various smart features, such as a built-in head-up display as well as Bluetooth connectivity. Although it's unclear whether the helmet will be available for purchase immediately, it's expected to be Ather's priciest accessory yet. Mehta mentioned on X, that attendees at the Community Day event could win a Halo helmet.

Ather Rizta launch and OTA update

The Community Day event will also mark the debut of Ather's family scooter, the Rizta, which will rival TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and Ola's S1 Air and X models. The Rizta's prices, specifications, and features will be disclosed at the event, with deliveries slated to start in June. Additionally, Ather will roll out its most comprehensive over-the-air (OTA) software update, Atherstack 6, featuring "Ather Messaging on Dashboard" and a new mobile app for seamless scooter functionality integration.