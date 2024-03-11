Next Article

It will be available in petrol and electric guises

Kia Motors working on Clavis compact SUV for India

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:00 pm Mar 11, 202405:00 pm

What's the story Kia Motors is gearing up to introduce the Clavis, a new sub-4-meter SUV that will slot between the Sonet and Seltos in its lineup. Set to make its global debut later this year, the Clavis is expected to hit the market in early 2025. The SUV will be available in both petrol and electric versions, with the petrol model launching in late 2024 and the electric variant following six months later.

Specs

Design and features of the Kia Clavis

Spy shots of the heavily camouflaged Clavis showcase a tall, upright SUV with high ground clearance, rugged design elements like chunky body cladding, and roof rails. Inside, the Clavis is anticipated to come loaded with features such as a big touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, a sunroof, and more. The new SUV is likely to offer more space than the Sonet, addressing concerns about its cramped interior.

Engines

Powertrain options and expected launch

Built on the same platform for both petrol and electric models, the Clavis may also offer a hybrid powertrain option. However, all versions will be front-wheel drive only. The Clavis is being specifically designed for India, with local manufacturing ensuring competitive pricing. Despite this, it may still carry a slight premium over the Sonet.

Pricing

How much will it cost?

Kia Motors will announce the availability and pricing information of the Clavis in India at the time of its launch. However, it is likely to cost more than the Sonet which begins at Rs. 7.99 lakh (e-showroom).