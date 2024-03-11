Next Article

What's the story Maruti Suzuki is rolling out big discounts on its NEXA lineup of vehicles, including the Grand Vitara, Baleno, Ignis, XL6, and Ciaz. The Grand Vitara takes the lead with the highest discount of up to Rs. 87,000, while other models also boast significant markdowns in March 2024. The Baleno comes with benefits up to Rs. 57,000, featuring a cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000.

Ignis, XL6, and Fronx get these offers

The Ignis offers perks up to Rs. 62,000, including a cash benefit of up to Rs. 40,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000. The XL6 MPV and Fronx crossover have benefits of up to Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 27,000 respectively.

What about Ciaz and Jimny?

Maruti Suzuki's mid-size sedan Ciaz is available with benefits up to Rs. 60,000. This includes a Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus, a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000, and corporate offers worth Rs. 10,000. In an effort to boost sales for the underperforming Jimny SUV, the automaker is providing discounts up to Rs. 53,000. It comprises a Rs. 50,000 cash discount and a corporate offer of Rs. 3,000.

How much do they cost?

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts at Rs. 10.8 lakh, the Baleno begins at Rs. 6.66 lakh, and the Ignis starts at Rs. 5.84 lakh. The XL6 and Ciaz start at Rs. 11.61 lakh and Rs. 9.4 lakh, respectively. Finally, the Fronx and Jimny carry a starting price tag of Rs. 7.5 lakh and Rs. 12.74 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).