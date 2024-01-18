Tata Motors to launch Altroz EV in 2025

Tata Motors to launch Altroz EV in 2025

By Pradnesh Naik 04:52 pm Jan 18, 2024

The upcoming Tata Altroz EV will likely retain the 90-degree wide-opening doors from its ICE counterpart (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors, India's largest EV maker, has officially confirmed that the new Altroz EV will debut next year. To recall, the electric hatchback was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. However, its debut was postponed due to the higher demand for Nexon.ev, Tiago.ev, Tigor.ev, and Punch.ev on our shores. The premium mid-size car is now expected to make a grand arrival at the 2025 Auto Expo.

Sharing powertrain and underpinnings with all-new Punch.ev

The Altroz EV is likely to share many components with its ICE counterpart, including design and features. It is also anticipated to use the same powertrain options as the recently launched Punch.ev, given their similarities in size. This would position the Altroz EV as a close sibling to the Punch.ev in terms of performance and capabilities.

Potential competitors in the electric hatchback segment

Upon its release, the Tata Altroz EV is expected to have no immediate rivals. However, future competition may emerge from the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia Motors, and Hyundai in a similar price range. The estimated starting price tag for the electric hatchback is around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom). As the electric vehicle market continues to grow in India, it will be interesting to see how the Altroz EV fares against its competitors in this burgeoning segment.

