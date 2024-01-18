Tata Punch (facelift) to arrive in 2025: What to expect

Tata Punch (facelift) to arrive in 2025: What to expect

Tata Punch (facelift), in its revised avatar, will likely retain the butch SUV appeal of the current model. Representative image

The Punch, launched in 2021 by Tata Motors, is set for a mid-life refresh in the latter half of 2025. The micro-SUV is in line with the homegrown automaker's usual three-year update cycle. This makeover will incorporate the newest design trends seen in the recently revamped models such as the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. We can expect to see sleeker DRLs, a chiseled grille, and bumpers with silvered skid plates, along with bold creases throughout.

Design differences expected between Punch (facelift) and its all-electric alternative

The updated ICE-powered Punch will be distinguishable from the Punch EV, much like the Nexon EV stands apart from the standard Nexon model. No powertrain modifications are anticipated for the Punch (facelift). It will continue to utilize the same 1.2-liter, Revotron, three-cylinder petrol engine, with both a five-speed manual and an AMT transmission option. A CNG version is also slated for release alongside the petrol-only version.

It will carry a premium over the current model

Once launched, we expect the upcoming Punch (facelift) to carry a premium over the current generation model, which starts at Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. As Tata Motors broadens its range with refreshed designs and electric alternatives, consumers can look forward to a wider array of styling and powertrain options. The forthcoming facelifted micro-SUV will be a significant addition to the carmaker's expanding lineup of vehicles.