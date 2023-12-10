Tata to raise commercial vehicle prices by 3% next month

By Akash Pandey 02:38 pm Dec 10, 202302:38 pm

The price increase aims to counter the influence of previous input expenses

Tata Motors plans to raise the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 3% starting January 1, 2024. The company explained in a regulatory filing that this increase is intended to counterbalance the lingering effects of previous input costs, and will apply to its entire range of commercial vehicles. This move comes as other automakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Honda, and Audi, have also announced plans to hike vehicle prices next month.

Price increase in line with new regulations

India has implemented stricter fuel efficiency standards for car manufacturers. Tata Motors' decision to raise prices aligns with the new regulations. The company witnessed a marginal 1.73% decline in global sales for November 2023. The domestic market also saw a slight dip, reflecting a 1% YoY decrease. Specifically, the commercial vehicles (CV) segment experienced a 4% reduction in sales, in November 2023 compared to the same month of 2022. The extent of the hike will be announced soon, says Tata.

Revised rates will be implemented for upcoming vehicles

Despite a decline in key commodity prices from record levels, automakers continue to implement price increases to bolster margins in a high-inflation environment. Tata Motors offers a variety of commercial vehicles in its lineup, including Tata Ace, Tata Intra, and Tata Winger, among others. As Tata adjusts its pricing strategies, consumers can expect to see these changes reflected in the cost of new vehicles in the coming months.