Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rolls on 16-inch diamond-cut wheels

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga achieves 10 lakh sales milestone in India

By Pradnesh Naik 03:04 pm Feb 09, 202403:04 pm

What's the story Maruti Suzuki has achieved a significant milestone with Ertiga. It has become the fastest multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) to hit a 10 lakh unit sales figure in India. The popular three-row people-mover, which competes with the likes of Renault Triber and Kia Carens, currently dominates the segment. The car accounts for over one-third of all MPV sales in the country. Since its debut in 2012, the Ertiga has undergone several updates, with the most recent facelift occurring in 2022.

Next Article

Key role

Ertiga's role in utility vehicle sales growth

Ertiga is a key player in Maruti Suzuki's utility vehicle lineup, contributing to the company's growth in this segment. On average, more than 10,000 units of the MPV are sold each month. Along with the XL6 and Invicto, Ertiga rounds out the carmaker's offerings in the three-row MPV category. The entry-level MPV's high sales volume can be attributed to its availability in a CNG version.

Appeal

The MPV appeals to first-time customers and pre-determined buyers

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki, stated that Ertiga has redefined the concept of an MPV as a stylish and technologically advanced offering. Its modern appeal has seen first-time customers for the MPV increase up to 41%, primarily driven by a rise in younger urban customers. He also noted that 66% of Ertiga buyers view it as a pre-determined choice, solidifying its status as a desirable family vehicle.

Market share

Market share, pricing, and specifications

Ertiga enjoys equal popularity in both urban and rural markets across India, boasting an impressive 37.5% market share in its segment. With prices ranging between Rs. 8.69 lakh and Rs. 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom), the MPV is available in four trims and 11 broad variants, including three automatic options and two CNG versions. The MPV is powered by a 1.5-liter, Dual VVT, K-series engine that is mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic unit with paddle shifters.

Poll