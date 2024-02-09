The 2025 Kia Carnival rolls on designer dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Everything we know about 2025 Kia Carnival MPV

By Pradnesh Naik 11:45 am Feb 09, 202411:45 am

What's the story South Korean automotive giant Kia Motors has unveiled the 2025 iteration of the Carnival minivan, showcasing fresh design and new powertrain choices. The full-size MPV now flaunts a more SUV-like look with a boxy front fascia and updated headlights. The refreshed people-mover is set to debut at the 2024 Chicago Auto Show, with pricing details to be disclosed closer to its official release later this year.

Next Article

Features

Design and interior features

The 2025 Kia Carnival features a prominent rectangular grille, cube-shaped headlights, and "Star Map" LED running lights. Its bold, upright design gives it an SUV-like feel, while new taillights and a slightly modified rear fascia enhance its sturdy appearance. Inside, there's 4,108-liter of cargo space with the second and third rows removed. It gets luxurious second-row seating with reclining seats and integrated footrests, and an optional Connected Car Rear Cockpit entertainment suite boasting multiple 14.6-inch HD screens for rear passengers.

Specifications

Carnival's new hybrid powertrain and tech upgrades

The hybrid powertrain option introduced in the 2025 Carnival, merges a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine with a 54kW electric motor to produce 242hp of power and 367Nm of torque. It is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. However, it lacks an electric-only range. The cabin features a redesigned dashboard and center console with fewer tactile buttons, a rotary shifter, Kia's Connected Car Navigation Cockpit, Digital Key 2 for smart device integration, and over-the-air updates.

Car #2

Refreshed K5 sedan also revealed

Along with the Carnival, the revamped Kia K5 has also been revealed. The sedan sports a new front fascia with larger corner vents, updated headlights featuring the "Star Map" LED signature, new taillights, and a tweaked lower rear fascia. The interior receives a new control cluster and extra standard equipment on some trims, such as an upgraded Bose sound system, a 10-way powered driver's seat, and a Digital Key system. A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, boosting power to 191hp is offered.